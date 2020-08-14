Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on August 14

The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai crossed the 7,000-mark after 47 new fatalities were reported on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

So far, 7,035 people have died due to the infection in the city, it said.

The number of coronavirus patients in the metropolis increased to 1,28,550 with the addition of 979 cases during the day, it said.

The BMC said that the number of recovered patients went up to 1,01,861 after 907 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 79 per cent, the civic body said, adding that there are only 19,354 active cases in the city now.

Out of the 47 patients who died during the day, 37 suffered from various co-morbidities.

According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the last seven days was 0.80 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 84 days.

The civic body said that it has conducted 6.37 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

BMC has issued a ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of August 13.