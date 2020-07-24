Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC as of July 24

The COVID-19 case count in Mumbai mounted to 1,06,891 after 1,062 people tested positive for the infection on Friday, the civic body said.

The death toll rose to 5,981 after 54 patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the number of recovered persons in the city increased to 78,260 after 1,158 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the city has gone up to 73 per cent.

According to the BMC, the city currently has 22,647 active patients and 1,051 suspected ones have been admitted to hospitals.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has dropped to 1.09 per cent, while the average doubling rate has improved to 64 days, it said.

The civic body said that it has conducted over 4.62 lakh tests so far.

Here is the ward-wise breakdown of positive cases issued by BMC as of July 23;