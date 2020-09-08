Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 8

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to hit new highs, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, even as 380 patients succumbed to the infection. The state had reported record number of cases in the last week, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections.

A total of 13,234 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 6,72,556, a health official said. The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases. Of the 380 fatalities, 256 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 94 had occurred in the last one week.