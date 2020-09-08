Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 8

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to hit new highs, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, even as 380 patients succumbed to the infection. The state had reported record number of cases in the last week, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections.
A total of 13,234 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 6,72,556, a health official said. The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases. Of the 380 fatalities, 256 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 94 had occurred in the last one week.
In Mumbai, the total tally rose to 1,58,756 with the addition of 1,348 new cases. On Monday the death toll rose by 42 to reach 7,939. There are now 24 active cases in the city.
While Mumbai's case tally has risen significantly in recent days, it has seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends over the last few weeks.
According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate has now dropped slightly to 79% while the doubling rate falls further to stand at 65 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of September 7, 8,43,691 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down. Now however, it would seem that the caseload has seen a slight rise.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 7, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
