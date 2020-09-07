Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 7

As India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 16,429 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 9,23,641. At the same time, the death toll rose to 27,027, with 423 patients succumbing to the infection.

The state had reported record number of cases in the last five days, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections. With 14,922 patients being discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the state rose to 6,59,322.