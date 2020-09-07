Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 7

As India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 16,429 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 9,23,641. At the same time, the death toll rose to 27,027, with 423 patients succumbing to the infection.
The state had reported record number of cases in the last five days, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections. With 14,922 patients being discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the state rose to 6,59,322.
In Mumbai, the total tally rose to 1,57,410 with the addition of 1,788 new cases. On Monday the death toll rose by 31 to reach 7,897. There are now ___ active cases in the city.
While Mumbai's case tally has risen significantly in recent days, it has seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends over the last few weeks.
According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate has now dropped slightly to 79% while the doubling rate falls further to stand at 67 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of September 6, 8,34,344 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down. Now however, it would seem that the caseload has seen a slight rise.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 6, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
