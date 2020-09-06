Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 6

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 23,350 COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day spike recorded till date, taking the state's total tally beyond the 9 lakh mark.
The western state has reported a record number of cases for the fifth consecutive day even as 328 people succumbed to the infection, including 243 fatalities in the last 48 hours. On Saturday it had reported 20,801 new COVID-19 cases.
The death toll in the state reached 26,604, while the number of active cases has dropped to 2,35,857.
Within the state, Mumbai saw the record spike of 1,910 new cases, taking its tally to 1,55,622. With 37 deaths, the toll in the city reached 7,866. The number of active cases now stands at 23,930.
While Mumbai's case tally rose significantly on Sunday, is has seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends over the last few weeks.
According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate has now dropped slightly to 79% while the doubling rate has dropped once again to stand at 71 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of September 5, 8,24,886 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down. Now however, it would seem that the caseload has seen a slight rise.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 5, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
