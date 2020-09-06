Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 6

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 23,350 COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day spike recorded till date, taking the state's total tally beyond the 9 lakh mark.

The western state has reported a record number of cases for the fifth consecutive day even as 328 people succumbed to the infection, including 243 fatalities in the last 48 hours. On Saturday it had reported 20,801 new COVID-19 cases.

The death toll in the state reached 26,604, while the number of active cases has dropped to 2,35,857.