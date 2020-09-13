Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 13

On Sunday, Mumbai saw 2,085 new cases and 41 deaths, taking the city's total case count to 1,69,741. The cumulative death toll now stands at 8,150.
The total number of cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, rose by 5,357 to 3,98,938.
With 84 people succumbing to the infection, the fatality count in the MMR went up to 13,951.
City's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued ward-wise breakdown of new cases as of September 12.
BMC also issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of September 12.
BMC also issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 12.
Maharashtra on Sunday continued to report higher number of COVID-19 infections and added 22,543 new cases and 416 deaths, state health department said.
The total count of cases now stands at 10,60,308, while the cumulative death toll reached 29,531, it said.
261 of the 416 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours.
A total of 11,549 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,40,061.
The state is now left with 2,90,344 active cases, the department said in a statement.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 69.8 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.79 per cent, it said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)