Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 13

On Sunday, Mumbai saw 2,085 new cases and 41 deaths, taking the city's total case count to 1,69,741. The cumulative death toll now stands at 8,150.

The total number of cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, rose by 5,357 to 3,98,938.

With 84 people succumbing to the infection, the fatality count in the MMR went up to 13,951.