Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 12

As India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 22,084 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 10,37,765. At the same time, the death toll rose to 29,115, with 391 more patients succumbing to the infection. With 13,489 patients being discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the state rose to 7,28,512.
The state had reported a record number of cases recent days and now has 2,79,768 active cases. The patient recovery rate in the state is 70.02%.
As a whole, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city, reported 5,942 cases and 77 deaths. The total case tally in MMR reached 3,93,581 while the count of fatalities stood at 13,867.
Mumbai saw 2,321 new cases in the day, taking its total tally to 1,67,608, while the city's death toll rose by 42 to 8,106.
While Mumbai's case tally has risen significantly in recent days, it has seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends over the last few weeks.
According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate has now dropped slightly to 78% while the doubling rate falls further to stand at 58 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of September 11, 9,03,101 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down. Now however, it would seem that the caseload has seen a slight rise.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 11, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
