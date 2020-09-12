Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 12

As India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 22,084 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 10,37,765. At the same time, the death toll rose to 29,115, with 391 more patients succumbing to the infection. With 13,489 patients being discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the state rose to 7,28,512.

The state had reported a record number of cases recent days and now has 2,79,768 active cases. The patient recovery rate in the state is 70.02%.

