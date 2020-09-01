Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 1

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306, said a health official.

With 320 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,903.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,98,523.

10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,84,537.

The state capital Mumbai recorded 1,142 new cases and 35 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,46,947 and death toll to 7,693.

The number of active cases in the megapolis is 20,067.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Tuesday put out a report on the daily COVID-19 update in the city.