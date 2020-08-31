Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 31

Covid-19 deaths and new cases plummeted in Maharashtra after remaining in the higher ranges for the past week, officials said on Monday.
With 11,852 new cases, the state recorded its lowest tally in a week, and over 5,000 lower from the peak of 16,867 on August 29. The new cases took the total to 792,541, and with 184 more fatalities, the death toll went up to 24,583 - both highest in the country.
Remaining below the 50 mark for the past 20 days, Mumbai saw its death toll increase to 7,658 and the number of corona cases increased by 1,179 to 145,805.
Here is a report of covid-19 cases issued by MCGM on August 31.
BMC issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases in Mumbai as of August 30.
Alongwith this, BMC has also issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of August 30.
Here is the ward-wise breakdown of new cases as of August 20.
