Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 30

As of Sunday morning, India had recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases. Since then, numbers have continued to rise, with Maharashtra alone adding 16,408 new cases to the tally. This takes the state's total to 7,80,689 as of Sunday.
The death of 296 patients during the day has pushed the fatality count to 24,399, while as many as 7,690 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 5,62,401. There are 1,93,548 active cases in the state at present.
Within the state, the capital city of Mumbai has reported 1,237 cases and 30 deaths during the day. With this, the case count rises to 1,44,626 and the death toll now stands at 7,623.
Mumbai has, in recent days seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of August 29, 7,62,672 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 29, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.