Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 30

As of Sunday morning, India had recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases. Since then, numbers have continued to rise, with Maharashtra alone adding 16,408 new cases to the tally. This takes the state's total to 7,80,689 as of Sunday.

The death of 296 patients during the day has pushed the fatality count to 24,399, while as many as 7,690 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 5,62,401. There are 1,93,548 active cases in the state at present.