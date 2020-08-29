Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 29

On Saturday morning, India's COVID-19 stood at more than 3.46 million. Of these, 752424 were active, while 62550 people have passed away. Since the Health Ministry data is updated every morning, one can safely say that the numbers have since risen.

And Maharashtra alone has added 16,867 new coronavirus cases to the tally. The western state reported its highest single-day highest spike on Saturday, pushing the total tally to 7,64,281. The earlier highest one-day increase in number of patients was 14,888 on August 26.