Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 29

On Saturday morning, India's COVID-19 stood at more than 3.46 million. Of these, 752424 were active, while 62550 people have passed away. Since the Health Ministry data is updated every morning, one can safely say that the numbers have since risen.
And Maharashtra alone has added 16,867 new coronavirus cases to the tally. The western state reported its highest single-day highest spike on Saturday, pushing the total tally to 7,64,281. The earlier highest one-day increase in number of patients was 14,888 on August 26.
With 328 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic has reached 24,103 in the state. At present, there are 1,85,131 active cases. 11,541 patients were discharged during the day, taking total number of recoveries to 5,54,711.
The state capital reported 1,432 new cases and 31 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 1,43,389 and death toll to 7,596. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,971.
Mumbai has, in recent days seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends. According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate now stands at 81% while the doubling rate has risen slightly to stand at 88 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of August 28, 7,53,869 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 28, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)