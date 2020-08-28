Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 28

Maharashtra on Friday reported 14,361 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,47,995, a state health official said.
The death toll due to the virus reached 23,775 as the state reported 331 fatalities during the day, he said.
Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,80,718 are active ones.
As many as 11,607 people were discharged after recovery, taking the count of such patients to 5,43,170.
In state capital Mumbai, 1,217 new cases and 30 deaths were reported during the day. The case count in the city reached 1,42,108 and death toll rose to 7,565.
The number of active cases in Mumbai are 19,407, he added.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, it had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 27, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
So far, 39,32,522 tests have been carried out in the state.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,47,995, death toll 23,775, recoveries 5,43,170, active cases 1,80,718 and people tested so far 39,32,522.
