Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 24

With 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, the country's tally crossed 31 lakhs on Monday morning. Since then, the numbers have continued to rise, with Maharashtra recording 11,015 new COVID-19 cases and 212 deaths on Monday. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 6,93,398.

In recent days the state capital has been doing comparatively better, and on Monday Mumbai recorded 743 new cases, 1,025 recoveries and 20 deaths. With this, the total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,091 in the city, including 18,263 active cases, 1,11,084 recovered cases and 7,439 deaths, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).