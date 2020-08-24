Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 24

With 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, the country's tally crossed 31 lakhs on Monday morning. Since then, the numbers have continued to rise, with Maharashtra recording 11,015 new COVID-19 cases and 212 deaths on Monday. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 6,93,398.
In recent days the state capital has been doing comparatively better, and on Monday Mumbai recorded 743 new cases, 1,025 recoveries and 20 deaths. With this, the total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,091 in the city, including 18,263 active cases, 1,11,084 recovered cases and 7,439 deaths, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of August 23, 7,09,583 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
According to the update posted by the BMC on Monday evening, the doubling rate is now at 87 days.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 23, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
(With inputs from agencies)