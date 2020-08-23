Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 23

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 10,441 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the cumulative count in the state to 6,82,383, a state health official said.

With the death of 258 patients during the day, the toll reached 22,253, he said.

As many as 8,157 patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 4,88,271 so far.

According to the official, there are 1,71,542 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra at present.

In Mumbai, 991 new cases and 34 deaths were reported.

The total number of cases in the city thus rose to 1,36,353 and death toll to 7,422. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,567, the official said.

Thane circle, which comprises Mumbai city, on Sunday reported 2,670 COVID-19 cases, which took the regions's overall count to 3,09,008, where 12,219 people have died so far.

BMC has issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases reported in the city as of August 22.