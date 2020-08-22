Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 22

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,492 new coronavirus cases, matching the highest single-day spike witnessed only two days ago, which took the case tally in the state to 6,71,942, a health official said.

With 297 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll rose to 21,995, he said.

On August 20, the state had seen a record rise of 14,492 in the cases of the viral infection.

There are 1,69,516 active cases as 4,80,114 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state.

In Mumbai, 1,134 new cases and 32 deaths were reported on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose 1,35,362 and death toll reached 7,388.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,301, the official said.

BMC has issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases in the city as of August 21.