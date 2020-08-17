Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 17

Maharashtra on Monday crossed the six lakh mark with the addition of 8,493 new cases of COVID- 19, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, 40 of them in Mumbai, said a health department official.

The state's coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said.

Also, 11,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 4,28,514. There are 1,55,268 active cases in the state, the official added.

Mumbai reported 753 new cases and 40 deaths, taking its tally to 1,29,479 and the toll to 7,173, he said.