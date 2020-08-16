Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 16

Mumbai reported 1,010 new cases and 47 deaths during the day. This took the number of cases in the city to 1,28,726 and death toll to 7,133. The number of active cases in Mumbai are 17,825 now.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which covers Mumbai city and surrounding towns- reported 3,105 new coronavirus cases during the day taking its total to 2,87,298, while 86 deaths took the fatality count of the region to 11,540, the official said.
The coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra breached the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 patients succumbed to the infection, a state health official said.
The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865, he said.
The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037, the official said.
A total of 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday, taking the count of such persons to 4,17,123.
There are 1,58,395 active cases in the state now, the official added.
BMC has issued ward-wise breakdown of the growth rate of new cases in the city as of August 15.
Meanwhile, the civic authority has also issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 15.
Alongwith this, BMC has issued ward-wise breakdown of new cases as of August 15.
