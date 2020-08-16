Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 16

Mumbai reported 1,010 new cases and 47 deaths during the day. This took the number of cases in the city to 1,28,726 and death toll to 7,133. The number of active cases in Mumbai are 17,825 now.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which covers Mumbai city and surrounding towns- reported 3,105 new coronavirus cases during the day taking its total to 2,87,298, while 86 deaths took the fatality count of the region to 11,540, the official said.

The coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra breached the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 patients succumbed to the infection, a state health official said.