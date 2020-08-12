Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 12

With the single-day rise of 1,132 COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Mumbai rose to 1,26,371 on Wednesday, while the death toll mounted to 6,940 with 50 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
At the same time, the number of recovered patients crossed the one lakh-mark and reached 1,00,070 after 923 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.
The recovery rate of the country's financial capital is now 79 per cent, the civic body added.
Of the 1,26,371 COVID-19 patients in the city, only 19,064 cases are active, it said.
According to the BMC, of the 50 patients, who died due the infection, 39 had various co-morbidities.
Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.81 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 86 days, it said.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 12,712 new coronavirus patients and 344 deaths, which took the case tally to 5,48,313 and death toll in the state to 18,650, a health official said.
The Maharashtra government has reduced by Rs 300 the rates of COVID-19 tests conducted by laboratories, bringing them in the range of Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,500.
BMC has issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases in Mumbai as of Augusy 11.
Alongwith this, BMC has also issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of August 11.
In addition to this BMC has issued a ward-wise breakdown of new cases till August 11.
