Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virtual laughter therapy sessions amid lockdown

MUMBAI: During the lockdown, several have adopted digital media to make social distancing successful. In one such instance, a South Mumbai-based popular laughter therapist, Kishore Kuvavala (74), is now holding live laughter sessions via his Facebook page daily at 6:30 pm.
Interestingly, the sessions do not include mimicry but tips on how to observe a healthy lifestyle via laughter. Kuvavala has been conducting laughter sessions at Girgaum Chowpathy for more than two decades.
His name is also in Limca book of records as 'chain of laughter'. Apart from conducting sessions for the Mumbai Arthur Road jail inmates, cancer patients, policemen and others, he also held several laughter sessions for the corporate sector.
Kuvavala said, "For the first time I am holding sessions via Facebook and it's been successful. At Girgaum I used to connect with only vicinity people, but now through digital media, I can see people joining me from other countries."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)