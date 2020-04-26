Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virtual laughter therapy sessions amid lockdown

MUMBAI: During the lockdown, several have adopted digital media to make social distancing successful. In one such instance, a South Mumbai-based popular laughter therapist, Kishore Kuvavala (74), is now holding live laughter sessions via his Facebook page daily at 6:30 pm.

Interestingly, the sessions do not include mimicry but tips on how to observe a healthy lifestyle via laughter. Kuvavala has been conducting laughter sessions at Girgaum Chowpathy for more than two decades.