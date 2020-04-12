Coronavirus in Mumbai: Vigilance stepped up after rise in attacks on traffic cops

Mumbai: At a time when people should be sitting at home and abide by the rules of lockdown, many are taking to the streets on their vehicles and breaking all the possible rules for the sake of a joyride. While doing so, the traffic policeman who is sweating it out in hot sun is being dragged, run over and assaulted for simply doing his duty.
Last week alone saw at least three such incidents where traffic cops were assaulted by errant drivers, raising a red flag with respect to the safety of these heroes who are doing nothing but their job.
A senior city traffic official, who did not wish to be named said, these attacks and assaults on the traffic policemen will neither be spared nor forgotten, and these violators will be dealt with strictly.
Along with traffic policemen, an officer attached to the local police station will also be present at every check point to look over the checking and keep an eye out on any untoward situation.
“A traffic policeman is not a pandu and this behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We have already begun seizing the violators’ vehicles, which will only be released after the lockdown is lifted.
However, if the violator has assaulted any police officer on duty and misbehaved with them, their vehicle will not be released until the court of law orders to do so,” said the official.
The entire traffic police in Mumbai are on the streets to ensure the smooth flow of essential services coming from other districts, like cooking gas, vegetables, medicine, groceries, etc.
Police have set up nakabandis at several points to stop vehicles from plying unnecessarily, said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (traffic). The lockdown, however, has amplified the vigilance on the streets, wherein bikers, motorists are stopped and questioned about their reason for stepping out.
The city police and its traffic branch have already seized over 400 vehicles since March 20 who were found defying the rules of lockdown and taking a joyride on the empty streets. In two such incidents, traffic cops were hit and dragged, resulting in them being hospitalised.
The first incident occurred on Thursday, where a 40- year-old policeman, Vijendra Dhurat, was injured after he was dragged for about 50 metres by a motorcyclist, who tried to evade checking at Wadi Bunder in south Mumbai amid the lockdown.
The second incident occurred near Bangur Nagar in Malad on Friday evening, wherein three youth, riding triple seat without helmets rammed into an assistant sub inspector attached to Malad traffic division.
\The policeman was screening vehicles passing through the checkpoint at Bangur Nagar signal, when the trio flung the ASI into the air in a bid to flee.
