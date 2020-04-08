Coronavirus in Mumbai: Vets advise pet owners not to panic after tiger tests virus positive

Mumbai: Following reports of a tiger in a New York zoo testing positive for Coronavirus, pet parents in the city have got anxious about their felines back home. Veterinarians in the city have been inundated with messages and calls from such people. Especially those who have cats at home are calling more than others.
“I got a random call from a woman from Kanpur. She said she is eight months pregnant and was asking where she should keep her two cats, at least till the COVID threat is over,” says Dr. Deepa Katyal, who runs a private clinic in Chembur.
The doctor has experienced similar panic-stricken calls and messages. This was especially after the civic body put up posters in apartments across the city listing precautions and listed staying away from pets and street animals as one.
The BMC later retracted the advice after animal welfare organisations assured the civic body. Dr. Ami Sanghavi, a private veterinarian states that such news reports are making people paranoid. “People inquire on how they should sanitize their pets and should they use sanitizers on their dogs after walks,” informs Sanghavi.
She recalls instances of people who abandoned their companion animals after the pandemic struck. In many cases it is family coercion responsible for such steps. Veterinarians advise to rely only on scientific evidence, data and expert opinion and not on unfounded fear to decide the fate of pets.
PETA India’s CEO and veterinarian Dr. Manilal Villayate emphasized that animal testing positive cases for the virus are isolated ones. As per WHO and World Animal Health Organization there is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission from animals to humans.
“All cases have been of human to animal transmission, that too, companion animals have not shown any clinical symptoms in any of the cases.
An animal can be said to have a disease only if they exhibit symptoms,” he adds. Swabs from their snouts had tested positive for the virus only due to contact with a positive human. She said however that there are always those who are ready to abandon their companion animals there are others who also genuinely care.
