Coronavirus in Mumbai: Vets advise pet owners not to panic after tiger tests virus positive

The BMC later retracted the advice after animal welfare organisations assured the civic body. Dr. Ami Sanghavi, a private veterinarian states that such news reports are making people paranoid. “People inquire on how they should sanitize their pets and should they use sanitizers on their dogs after walks,” informs Sanghavi.

She recalls instances of people who abandoned their companion animals after the pandemic struck. In many cases it is family coercion responsible for such steps. Veterinarians advise to rely only on scientific evidence, data and expert opinion and not on unfounded fear to decide the fate of pets.

PETA India’s CEO and veterinarian Dr. Manilal Villayate emphasized that animal testing positive cases for the virus are isolated ones. As per WHO and World Animal Health Organization there is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission from animals to humans.

“All cases have been of human to animal transmission, that too, companion animals have not shown any clinical symptoms in any of the cases.

An animal can be said to have a disease only if they exhibit symptoms,” he adds. Swabs from their snouts had tested positive for the virus only due to contact with a positive human. She said however that there are always those who are ready to abandon their companion animals there are others who also genuinely care.