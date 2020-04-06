Coronavirus in Mumbai: Uttan fishermen to stay off coast

Bhayandar: Taking a cue from their counterparts in Gujarat, the fishing community in the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar is also exploring the idea of staying in their trawlers within a few kilometres of the coastline- as the safest option to get protected from the deadly Covid19 pandemic.

For the safety and wellbeing of fishermen, former municipal corporator and working president of Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti- Bernard D’mello has sought the lifesaving Gujarat model to be replicated for all coastal areas in the state. “In Gujarat, around 75,000 fishermen have been living in the sea since the lockdown was announced owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The trawlers have been anchored not far from the coastline, so that supply of basic needs including- grocery, vegetables, water and other necessities which last at least for 15 days and if needed can also be sent across easily through small boats.

However still, preventive measures like usage of hand santisers, masks and social distancing has to be maintained on trawlers while the fishermen are on sea quarantine.” said Bernard.

The quaint fishing villages including-Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk is home to around 750 fishing boats in the region. Although, there are no restrictions on venturing into the sea, fishing activity has been almost suspended in this coastal belt near Bhayandar, due to logistics issues which have arrived due to the lockdown.