Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two women tests positive in Bhayandar, tally 8 now

Bhayandar: Following a few cases in Mira Road, now there are two fresh cases in Bhayandar as well further escalating worries for the residents of the twin-city. With the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recording two more positive cases, the total number of people found to be infected with the virus in the twin-city has gone up to eight now.

“Both the women patients aged 56 and 60 years are residents of Bhayandar with no overseas travel history.

However, it is not a community spread either,” confirmed MBMC Chief Chandrakant Dange. He reiterated his appeal to the people to stay indoors. As per official statistics, out of the 69 swab samples sent for testing, 34 turned out to be negative, 8 positives even as 27 reports were still awaited.