Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two women tests positive in Bhayandar, tally 8 now

Bhayandar: Following a few cases in Mira Road, now there are two fresh cases in Bhayandar as well further escalating worries for the residents of the twin-city. With the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recording two more positive cases, the total number of people found to be infected with the virus in the twin-city has gone up to eight now.
“Both the women patients aged 56 and 60 years are residents of Bhayandar with no overseas travel history.
However, it is not a community spread either,” confirmed MBMC Chief Chandrakant Dange. He reiterated his appeal to the people to stay indoors. As per official statistics, out of the 69 swab samples sent for testing, 34 turned out to be negative, 8 positives even as 27 reports were still awaited.
A total of 795 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which more than 303 had completed the 14-day period, till Tuesday.
419 people were still under home quarantine as 45 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east). 28 people are currently admitted to isolation wards.
The civic administration has already placed two residential pockets Meditya Nagar and Kanungo Estate in Mira Road on red alert for containment after finding positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Some more suspected localities may be added to the final list later.
