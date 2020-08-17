Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two security personnel deployed at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai house test positive for COVID-19

Two security personnel deployed at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai house tested positive for COVID-19.
More than 15 security staff and driver at his Pawar's residence are being tested for COVID-19.
As a precautionary measure, Sharad Pawar will not meet anybody for at least the next four days.
Pawar is currently staying at his South Mumbai residence Silver Oak.
