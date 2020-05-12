Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two robbers, including cop, test positive

MUMBAI: Two of the ten accused, including a police constable attached to Oshiwara police station, who were lodged in Andheri police station's lockup, have been tested positive for Coronavirus. The accused were arrested last week in connection to the robbery and break-in at a jewellery store where they had decamped with valuables worth Rs 7 crore.

According to police, the accused who were arrested from various parts of the city like Vasai, Aarey, Andheri and Kurla, had been locked up in Andheri jail for further investigation as they were remanded in police custody.

All the prisoners underwent tests for COVID-19 and reports of the two accused, including that of a police constable who is also one of the main accused of the robbery, came out positive on Monday morning