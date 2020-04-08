Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two new virus cases at Baliga Nagar in Dharavi, number of cases rises to seven

Mumbai: With the discovery of two new coronavirus cases at Baliga Nagar in Dharavi on Tuesday, the total number of cases in this area is seven. The two new patients were the 80-year-old father and 49- year-old brother of a 30-yearold woman who was the second person to test positive in this area.
Earlier, two cases were detected in Vaibhav Apartment, one in Madina Nagar and one in Mukund Nagar the area has now been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and has begun screening people in these three areas.
After the 30-year-old woman from Baliga Nagar testedpositive,her close contacts were screened, which led to her father and brother also being found infected. Baliga Nagar is home to over 2,500 people, 132 of whom are senior citizens.
Thirty-two have cold, fever and cough. The swab samples of these people have been sent to Haffkine Institute in Parel for examination.
According to a BMC survey, 57 people were at high risk and 187, low risk and so far, five areas have been declared containment zones and 3,450 people quarantined.
In Dadar west, a 69-year-old man from Tawade Building, Chitale Path, with no travel history,testedpositive for corona. Five high-risk cases were admitted to Kasturba Hospital.
According to BMC data, until April 6, there were over 460 cases spread over its 24 wards. The following is the ward wise break-up: G South ward (Jijamata Nagar, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Worli Village and Prabhadevi) had the maximum number of cases:
78 E ward (Byculla, Wadi Bunder, Darukhana, Madanpura and New Nagpada): 48 cases D ward (Pedder Road, Jaslok Hospital, Tardeo, August Kranti Maidan, Gamdevi, Girgaum Chowpatty, Opera House, Malabar Hill and Teen Batti): 43 cases K West (Versova, Andheri Lokhandwala Complex, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Oshiwara and Juhu):
40 cases P North (Dahisar, Vaishali Nagar, Kandarpada and Ambawadi): 32 cases H East (Golibar Nagar, Agripada, Kherwadi, BKC, Bharat Nagar, Behrampada, Vakola partial): 31 cases K East (Jogeshwari East, Marol, Mahakali caves, Agarkar Chowk, Gundavali, Air India colony and Sahar Village):
26 cases M West (Tilak Nagar slums, Vatsalabai Naik Nagar, Postal Colony and Chembur): 20 cases R South (Charkop Sector 1, Ganesh Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Dhanukarwadi, Poisar, Thakur village and Ekta Nagar): 18 cases M East (Rafiq Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Indian oil Nagar, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link road, Cheetah Camp, Deonar village, Trombay Koliwada and Anushakti Nagar): 18 cases.
