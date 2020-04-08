Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two new virus cases at Baliga Nagar in Dharavi, number of cases rises to seven

Mumbai: With the discovery of two new coronavirus cases at Baliga Nagar in Dharavi on Tuesday, the total number of cases in this area is seven. The two new patients were the 80-year-old father and 49- year-old brother of a 30-yearold woman who was the second person to test positive in this area.

Earlier, two cases were detected in Vaibhav Apartment, one in Madina Nagar and one in Mukund Nagar the area has now been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and has begun screening people in these three areas.

After the 30-year-old woman from Baliga Nagar testedpositive,her close contacts were screened, which led to her father and brother also being found infected. Baliga Nagar is home to over 2,500 people, 132 of whom are senior citizens.

Thirty-two have cold, fever and cough. The swab samples of these people have been sent to Haffkine Institute in Parel for examination.