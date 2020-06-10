Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two days after Maharashtra crosses China, Mumbai crosses Wuhan in number of COVID-19 cases

Ninety days after the first coronavirus positive patient was found in Mumbai, the number of cases in the country's financial capital crossed 50,000 on Tuesday while the death toll reached 1,758.

According to a report by NDTV, with Mumbai crossing 50,000-mark which is around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's tally stands at 90,000 cases, way ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China.

At present, there are 26,178 active cases in the city, while a total of 1,758 people have succumbed to the infection so far. According to the health bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 22,942 people have been cured and discharged.