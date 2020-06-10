Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two days after Maharashtra crosses China, Mumbai crosses Wuhan in number of COVID-19 cases

Ninety days after the first coronavirus positive patient was found in Mumbai, the number of cases in the country's financial capital crossed 50,000 on Tuesday while the death toll reached 1,758.
According to a report by NDTV, with Mumbai crossing 50,000-mark which is around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's tally stands at 90,000 cases, way ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China.
At present, there are 26,178 active cases in the city, while a total of 1,758 people have succumbed to the infection so far. According to the health bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 22,942 people have been cured and discharged.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, crossed 90,000 on Tuesday. The state health department said that 2,259 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai had crossed 10,000 on May 6 and 25,000 on May 21. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release that 1,015 new coronavirus patients were detected on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 50,878.
The death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra's capital increased to 1,758 with 58 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. 904 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 22,942.
(Inputs from Agencies)
