Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two buildings sealed near Dadar's Portuguese church after a woman tests positive

Mumbai: Dadar has witnessed its second confirmed case emerging from a residential building next to Portuguese Church after a case was recently reported from Shivaji Park. Two buildings on the premises were sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a 54-year-old woman, a homemaker tested positive.
The woman has been shifted to Hinduja hospital in Mahim by the civic body.The victim had been down with fever since March 24 and had received brief treatment for fever and cold.
She complained of loose motions and weakness on March 30. Her family told the civic body that she tested positive for typhoid. "Following weakness and breathlessness, the woman was shifted to Hinduja hospital on March 3. The result revealed she was positive for COVID-19 on April 6. The woman has no travel history and is a homemaker.
Hence, tracing her contacts is a huge task for us. We sealed two buildings on the premises and have sent the samples of her immediate family for lab testing," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G (North) ward. The civic body disinfected the victims flat and the entire two buildings and the compound early on Monday."
The building has been added to the list of containment zones and entry and exit from and to the building are strictly prohibited until the results of high-risk contacts identified by the BMC test negative for the virus," Dighavkar added. BMC will also disinfect the markets and shops the woman visited before she started showing symptoms.
Shivaji Park in Dadar reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday, with a 60-year-old male resident testing positive for COVID-19. The case was linked to the outbreak in Worli Koliwada by the civic administration. BMC found that the man owns a printing press in Prabhadevi, and a few people from the coronavirus affected area of Worli Koliwada worked at his printing press.
