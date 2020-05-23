Coronavirus in Mumbai: TV 9 journalist Roshan Dias dies due to COVID-19

Earlier, On Monday, 28 Zee News employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as the media organisation conducted mass testing after one of its employees tested positive on Friday, said the organisation in a statement.

The COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the second consecutive day on Saturday with 6,654 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 1.25 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,720 after 137 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.