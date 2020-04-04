Coronavirus in Mumbai: Treating outbreak in Dharavi as certainty, BMC planned ahead

Mumbai: Even before the first coronavirus case was reported in Mumbai on March 9,the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had anticipated that an outbreak in Dharavi was practically a certainty and began preparing for the worst-case scenario in the area. Now, the civic body is ready with a list of high-risk patients in the area and is looking for vacant places to shift them.
Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (health), said as a precautionary measure, one month ago they had started working on the plan to curb the spread of infection in Dharavi. “We started a door-to door survey to get the actual figure of slumdwellers, to keep amenities ready.
It also helped us obtain a list of high-risk people, those with co-morbidities like cardiac ailments, respiratory problems and diabetes, among others,” he said. Over 200 community health volunteers were trained and they in turn, are now training another 600 people in the slum to sensitise residents about coronavirus.
“They are not only being trained to counsel people in Dharavi but also how to handle any case, suspected or positive,” said Kakani. At present, over 3,000 people have been home quarantined in the slum and BMC is providing them food and policing.
“We are also setting up health clinics, where medical officers will check them for symptoms,” said a senior official from the health department.
However, many Dharavi residents allege that since the first case of coronavirus was reported on Wednesday, they are being stigmatised. A private hospital cancelled the dialysis appointment of a 47-year-old man from Dharavi on Friday morning.
“I have been visiting this hospital for the last four years. But now, suddenly they called on Friday and asked me not to visit the hospital. I also have a house in Mahim but due to the lockdown, I could not go there,” he said. Another resident, Sunil Mishra, a 28-year-old taxi driver, lost his job on Friday.
“I am not an infected or in-home quarantine, but my employer has fired me from my job, as I reside in Dharavi,” he said. When he pleaded to be allowed to keep his job, he was asked to provide a health certificate.
