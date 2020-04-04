Coronavirus in Mumbai: Treating outbreak in Dharavi as certainty, BMC planned ahead

Mumbai: Even before the first coronavirus case was reported in Mumbai on March 9,the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had anticipated that an outbreak in Dharavi was practically a certainty and began preparing for the worst-case scenario in the area. Now, the civic body is ready with a list of high-risk patients in the area and is looking for vacant places to shift them.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (health), said as a precautionary measure, one month ago they had started working on the plan to curb the spread of infection in Dharavi. “We started a door-to door survey to get the actual figure of slumdwellers, to keep amenities ready.

It also helped us obtain a list of high-risk people, those with co-morbidities like cardiac ailments, respiratory problems and diabetes, among others,” he said. Over 200 community health volunteers were trained and they in turn, are now training another 600 people in the slum to sensitise residents about coronavirus.

“They are not only being trained to counsel people in Dharavi but also how to handle any case, suspected or positive,” said Kakani. At present, over 3,000 people have been home quarantined in the slum and BMC is providing them food and policing.