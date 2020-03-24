Coronavirus in Mumbai: Treat zoo supplies as ‘essential services'

He added, "After receiving phone calls and messages from the zoo management we learnt that certain zoos are facing hardships in the supply of food, drinking water, upkeep and healthcare of animals in captivity due to restrictions amid lockdown imposed to contain Covid19."When contacted BS Naikwade, Superintendent of Siddharth Zoo in Aurangabad said, "Restrictions imposed are being implemented stringently across the zoo.

On Tuesday morning, our staff on their way to the zoo were stopped by the police and even beaten up after they failed to identify themselves. We have now issued letters to all food and water supply transport services.

We have also distributed ID cards to contractual staff as well." Naikwade said, that the management is now looking at increasing the food storage to prepare for curfew or lockdown to prevent food shortage in the near future.

"We will store meat and other food required for our animal in case the situation worsens," he added. Director of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla Z00) Dr Sanjay Tripathi said, " We haven't faced any problems with food and water supply to the zoo so far. However, with the CZA letter issued all-state government, I don't think there will be any problems in the future too.

We have already taken measures to maintain hygiene in the zoo especially around animal enclosures even more than before." The CZA’s letter also comes a day after BJP Lok Sabha MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi tweeted an appeal to all Indians to feed as many stray animals as possible to help them survive.