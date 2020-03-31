Coronavirus in Mumbai: Transgenders provide food and essentials to the needy

Mumbai: Here is a story of the third gender's magnamity in the event of a crisis. A group of 8 transgenders from Byculla have come forward to serve food and essential items to the needy who are stuck due to the lockdown.

The sudden lockdown has impacted many families in Mumbai, especially daily wagers who are now facing difficulty in arranging food. The borders are sealed and hence going to their hometown is not an option. Finding food in the city is difficult on the other hand. Transgenders are arranging food such needy by spending a penny out of their own pockets.

Seven transgenders from Byculla West have formed their own group. The group decided to help the needy through the money collected through begging. The food packets that they are distributing include rice, flour, oil, tea leaves and sugar among other essential items. They distribute the food packets near lucky compound bus stop in Byculla West.