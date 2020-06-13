Coronavirus in Mumbai: Total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai Police crosses 2,000-mark

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai Police crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday, taking its tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,028.
One death due to COVID-19 and 120 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 48 hours among Mumbai Police personnel on. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police now stands at 2,028, and the positive cases in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) stand at 82. The Mumbai Police informed that out of the 2,028 positive cases, 1,233 patients have recovered and 22 deaths have been reported so far.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday crossed 1 lakh-mark of COVID 19 cases with 3,493 new patients. The tally has now reached 1,01,141, it said.
The worst-affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounts for 75,658 cases and 2,563 deaths. The Mumbai city alone has reported 55,451 coronavirus cases and 2,044 deaths.
Of the 127 deaths recorded on Friday, 50 deaths occurred in the last two days while the rest took place between May 20 to June nine. The release said that out of 127 deaths, 106 were reported in MMR including 90 in Mumbai alone. So far 6,24, 977 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state, the statement added.
