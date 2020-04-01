Coronavirus in Mumbai: To tackle lockdown defiance, MBMC chief seeks SRPF help

Bhayandar: Following the defiance of irresponsible bikers, panic buyers and some citizens, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now sought the help of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to ensure strict imposition of the lockdown. So far four people from the Naya Nagar area in Mira Road have tested positive for the virus in the twin-city.

“I have requested government authorities to provide platoons of the SRPF to augment the existing security apparatus. While it will be for the entire city, focus will be on some specific areas.” confirmed MBMC Commissioner C.K.Dange.

So far the civic body to encourage social distancing and to reduce movement has initiated various steps like directions to fuel pumps to stop petrol supply to two wheeler riders till April 14, tele-consultation for patients, bulk grocery buying and entry of vegetable vans or carts in housing complexes.

As per official statistics a total of 700 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which more than 263 have completed the 14 day period, till Wednesday. However, 385 people were still under home quarantine.

Furthermore, 37 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east) and 15 people have been admitted to isolation wards. Out of the 39 swab samples sent for testing, 16 turned out to be negative, 4 positive and 19 reports were still awaited.