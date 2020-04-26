Coronavirus in Mumbai: This zone in the city sees 3-fold surge in cases due to steps taken on war footing

The number of coronavirus cases in the F-South ward have almost tripled in just one week. On April 17, 51 cases were reported, which increased to 149 on April 24. So far, 10 people have recovered and been discharged. Civic officials have attributed the surge in numbers to aggressive contact tracing, institutional quarantining and the setting up of fever clinics.

This ward comprises areas such as Lalbaug, Sewri, Parel, Naigaum, Kalachowkie, Bhoiwada, Chinchpokli, Dadar (Central) and some parts of Wadala. “Most cases have been reported from housing societies in Sewri, followed by Parel and Wadala, and fewer from slum pockets,” said Ajay Chaudhari, Shiv Sena MLA.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has divided containment zones into three categories, which includes red, blue and orange zones. Currently there are 34 containment zones in F-South ward, of which six, 25 and three are in the red, blue and orange zones respectively. Swapnaja Kshirsagar, F-South, ward officer, said in the early days of the outbreak, there were very few cases in the ward but since April 17, cases began increasing and now, there are 149 positive cases and 59 people have been quarantined.

“Most of the new cases have been reported among close contacts of patients and around 60 per cent of them are asymptomatic, so they have been quarantined at hotels,” she said.

"Both slum and non-slum dwellers have been cooperating with us and have been following social distancing effectively. As there is only one civic hospital in F-South ward, patients are being sent to Kasturba and other hospitals. We have also reported non-traceable positive cases from other wards. Patients cannot be shifted to the King Edward Memorial hospital as eight healthcare staff there have been infected,” she said.

Kshirsagar further said, they were organising medical camps twice a week, which had enabled them to trace contacts and isolate them. Moreover, the recovery rate of patients has been better than those of patietnts in other wards.

“Around 8-9 cancer patients who had tested positive have recovered now and they have been asked to quarantine themselves at hotels for the next 14 days. It also helps that people of this ward are not stepping out of their societies for fear of contracting the virus, so the number of cases is not high,” she added.