Coronavirus in Mumbai: Thane recovery rate over 90 pc, active cases 7.27 pc

The recovery rate from the COVID- 19 infection in Thane district has crossed 90 per cent even as the number of cases reached 1,99,386, an official said on Sunday.

The caseload includes 5,045 deaths and 1,79,847 people getting discharged post recovery, he informed.

"The recovery rate in the district is now 90.20 per cent and mortality rate is 2.53 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 14,494 which is 7.27 per cent of the overall caseload," he said.

The district administration's data showed the infection tally was led by Kalyan-Dombivali with 47,594 cases, followed by Thane with 43,305, Navi Mumbai 41,973 and Mira Bhayander 21,212.

Thane leads with 1,099 deaths, followed by 946 in Kalyan, 846 in Navi Mumbai and 667 in Mira Bhayander.