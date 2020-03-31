Coronavirus in Mumbai: Teachers to teach via online systems

Mumbai: To reduce the academic loss arising from the nation-wide lockdown, all colleges and universities in the state have been directed to switch to the online systems of education by the state higher education ministry.
On Monday, Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, directed principals and teachers of all educational institutions to start online classes, tutorials and virtual communication to help avoid the academic loss for students.
During the lockdown, all teachers and principals following the 'Work from Home' pattern are instructed to continue with their teaching and learning practices using online tools.
Samant said, "Teachers, principals and faculty members can create educational video tutorials and communicate with students using WhatsApp. They can use software like SWAYAM, NEAT, COURSERA, edX and other online video editing software like Screen-o-matic to create video clips."
These online video tutorials can be shared with students using WhatsApp and other messaging applications. Also, students can be given assignments and homework with a set deadline via online tools. "Students need not worry as we will use this lockdown time to study from home.
There will be no academic loss," Samant added. To keep a tab on the quality of work done by teachers during work from home, principals and education officers have been directed to conduct regular checks through the 360-degree feedback technology.
