Coronavirus in Mumbai: Take care of our families as we nurse patients, demand medical staff

Mumbai: Nurses, interns, midwives and medical staff are scared to report to work due to lack of safety measures and lack of initiative for their family members by hospital authorities. Medical personnel treating patients other than CoVID-19 cases are facing shortage of staff.
This is increasing work pressure as half of the team is not reporting to work. Nurses and interns working in the maternity ward, emergency ward and paediatrics section who treat non COVID cases are scared of both contracting and spreading the virus.
Due to the increased absenteeism the staff present are working in 12 to 14 hour shifts every day. Additionally, the peril and risk to their and their family members lives is also manifold. We are a team comprising of 15 nurses and midwives in the maternity ward.
However, only five to six report to work every day, said Ranjana Baburajan, Superintendent of the Maternity ward in a South Mumbai hospital. Baburajan revealed, "We have around eight pregnant women who are admitted.
We cannot leave them unattended. They might go into labour anytime and we need nurses and midwives on duty." Nursing intern Arjun Jayant said, "Neither the hospital nor the government is taking care of our families or testing them against the coronavirus.
My parents are old, and they have not been able to buy groceries in the last one week as I am always at work. I have decided to take two to three days off from work so that I can stock up groceries for them." "Maternity, pediatrics and emergency wards are sections which cannot stop functioning even if there is a lock down.
We got to realise there are patients with other casualties, cardiac surgeries and other severe health problems which need to be attended. We can attend them only if our family and kin are looked after," concluded Charlene Pais, a medical intern.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)