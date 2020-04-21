Coronavirus in Mumbai: Swabs of 65 journalists including cameramen and photographers test negative for Covid-19 virus

Navi Mumbai: Amidst report of 53 Mumbai journalists were tested positive for the deadly Covid-19, there is good news from Navi Mumbai – the swabs of 65 journalists tested for the pandemic turned out to be negative.
Swabs of 65 journalists including cameramen and photographers from the city were taken on Saturday. The report that came on Monday revealed that all 65 journalists are negative for the Covid-19 virus.
Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde and MP Rajan Vichare had conducted the test at Agri-Koli Bhawan in Nerul on April 18. Both of them were also present and also given their swabs for the test.
They were also tested negative. A senior journalist from the city informed that guardian minister Vichare brought a team of doctors, especially for testing journalists, free of cost.
He added, “The decision was taken last week when Shinde had come to Belapur, and the concern of journalists who spend most of the time in the field while reporting was discussed.”
The report brought relief among media persons. Gopal Shah, a journalist who had undergone the test said that he is happy that all journalists are safe, and they had not contacted the virus.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)