Coronavirus in Mumbai: Swabs of 65 journalists including cameramen and photographers test negative for Covid-19 virus

Navi Mumbai: Amidst report of 53 Mumbai journalists were tested positive for the deadly Covid-19, there is good news from Navi Mumbai – the swabs of 65 journalists tested for the pandemic turned out to be negative.

Swabs of 65 journalists including cameramen and photographers from the city were taken on Saturday. The report that came on Monday revealed that all 65 journalists are negative for the Covid-19 virus.

Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde and MP Rajan Vichare had conducted the test at Agri-Koli Bhawan in Nerul on April 18. Both of them were also present and also given their swabs for the test.