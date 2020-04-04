Coronavirus in Mumbai: State set to extend lockdown, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: There may not be respite for Maharashtra just yet. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday the State government may have to extend the lockdown by a few more weeks, especially in Mumbai and other urban areas. The nationwide, three-week lockdown announced by PM Modi is set to end on April 14.

“We are expecting the positive Covid-19 cases to recede by April 15, after an initial spike. We will have to extend the lockdown period by a few more weeks… Lifting it fully in a city like Mumbai is unlikely,” said Tope, adding imposing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus is a decision the state government can take.

As of 8.30pm on Friday, Maharashtra had the highest number of Covid-19 cases (335) and the highest fatalities (16) in the country, according to the Union health ministry website. “We had imposed a complete lockdown in Maharashtra two days before it was announced across the country.

Before that, too, we had imposed restrictions in urban areas and shut down public places. Containing the spread [of coronavirus] in a city like Mumbai is a herculean task, and the decision to end the lockdown will have to be taken cautiously and after due deliberation.

I personally feel it will have to be extended in Mumbai,” said the minister. Modi, during his videoconference with chief ministers of all states on Thursday, hinted at a staggered lifting of the lockdown in consultation with the states.