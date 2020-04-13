Coronavirus in Mumbai: State recorded 221 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in city

Mumbai: The state recorded 221 new corona cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,982. There were 22 deaths in the state, with the highest number occurring in Mumbai. The death toll in the state is now 149. The highest number of deaths were in the 40-60 years age group.
Sixteen of the deaths were recorded in Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Navi Mumbai and one in Solapur. Thirteen men and nine women were among the dead. Six of these were over 60 years of age, 15 were aged from 40 to 60 and one was under 40 years of age.
Twenty of these 22 patients (91%) had high-risk comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. As per the figures released by state government, Mumbai currently tops the list for both, the number of positive cases and the number of deaths.
There 1,298 corona-positive persons in Mumbai and the total number of deaths in Mumbai is 92. Thane Municipal Corporation has recorded 44 cases and the death toll is 3, while in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, there are 45 cases and three deaths.
Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation has 46 cases and two deaths. In Vasai-Virar, there are 21 cases and three deaths. In Mira-Bhayandar and Panvel, there are 42 and eight cases and one death each respectively.
Pune Municipal Corporation has recorded 233 cases and 30 deaths. A thorough search for citizens who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Banglewali Masjid, Nizamuddin, in New Delhi in early March is underway in all districts and municipal corporations, with 755 people being tested and 37 being found positive so far.
Of these 37, 8 are in Latur, 7 in Yavatmal, 6 in Buldana, 3 in Mumbai, and 2 each in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ahmednagar, and one each in Ratnagiri, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Osmanabad, Kolhapur and Washim. Additionally, six contacts of these cases have been found positive in Ahmednagar and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Of the 41,109 laboratory samples, 37,964 were negative and 1,982 have tested positive until Sunday. 217 patients have been discharged till date, after full recovery. 61,247 people are in home quarantine and 5, 064 people are in institutional quarantine.
Under the guidance of the Government of India, cluster containment action plans are being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There is a total of 4, 846 surveillance squads deployed across the state and 17.46 lakh population has been surveilled.