Coronavirus in Mumbai: State recorded 221 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in city

Mumbai: The state recorded 221 new corona cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,982. There were 22 deaths in the state, with the highest number occurring in Mumbai. The death toll in the state is now 149. The highest number of deaths were in the 40-60 years age group.

Sixteen of the deaths were recorded in Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Navi Mumbai and one in Solapur. Thirteen men and nine women were among the dead. Six of these were over 60 years of age, 15 were aged from 40 to 60 and one was under 40 years of age.

Twenty of these 22 patients (91%) had high-risk comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. As per the figures released by state government, Mumbai currently tops the list for both, the number of positive cases and the number of deaths.

There 1,298 corona-positive persons in Mumbai and the total number of deaths in Mumbai is 92. Thane Municipal Corporation has recorded 44 cases and the death toll is 3, while in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, there are 45 cases and three deaths.