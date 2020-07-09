Coronavirus in Mumbai: State level meeting to be held today to discuss lockdown extension in MMR

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a meeting will be held in on Thursday to discuss about extending the lockdown.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a state level meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss lockdown extension in MMR. Number of COVID-19 cases in MMR has doubled in the past 15 days with the number of active cases being 50 per cent more than that of Mumbai. S J Kunte, additional chief secretary and in-charge of MMR for COVID-19 management, told the leading daily that lockdown helps to cut the chain of spread. Kunte said that while the number of cases is increasing, many citizens are opposed to the lockdown, which will necessitate a balance in the plans going ahead.

The MMR includes Thane district, Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar and Vasai-Virar.