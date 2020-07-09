Coronavirus in Mumbai: State level meeting to be held today to discuss lockdown extension in MMR

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a meeting will be held in on Thursday to discuss about extending the lockdown.
According to a report by Mid-Day, a state level meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss lockdown extension in MMR. Number of COVID-19 cases in MMR has doubled in the past 15 days with the number of active cases being 50 per cent more than that of Mumbai. S J Kunte, additional chief secretary and in-charge of MMR for COVID-19 management, told the leading daily that lockdown helps to cut the chain of spread. Kunte said that while the number of cases is increasing, many citizens are opposed to the lockdown, which will necessitate a balance in the plans going ahead.
The MMR includes Thane district, Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar and Vasai-Virar.
Till Thursday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,808 cases, taking the region's count of patients to 1,55,578. It reported 107 deaths during the day, due to which its fatality count rose to 6,759.
The number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai is now 87,856, while the death toll has reached 5,064. In the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan Dombivali, two satellite cities, are the worst-hit with 13,012 and 11,755 cases recorded so far respectively.
Meanwhile, The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. While the death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found.
