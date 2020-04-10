Coronavirus in Mumbai: State finances plunge, 2 panels set up

Mumbai: Owing to the nationwide lockdown and economic downturn, Maharashtra’s financial condition is quite delicate: Its revenue mobilisation for March dipped to Rs 17,000 crore, as against Rs 42,000 crore in 2018. As on date, the state has a revenue shortfall of Rs 35,000 crore and the chasm is expected to widen further.

The cabinet, which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday, painted a grim picture of the state finances as the government would be able to only pay the salary, wages and pension and spend only on ongoing works.

The cabinet unanimously decided to adopt strict austerity measures while capping expenditure on big infrastructure and development projects till the economy revives.