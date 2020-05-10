Coronavirus in Mumbai: State, BMC implement revised discharge policy

Mumbai: The state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday implemented the revised discharge policy for Covid-19 patients, in keeping with Central government guidelines. Indicating that mild Covid-19 positive cases can be managed without hospitalisation, the Union government had, on Saturday, revised the discharge policy for these patients.

According to the revised discharge policy -- mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a Covid care facility (CCF) would undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring and the patient could be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days, in such cases. "There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to undergo home isolation for further seven days," the revised guidelines said. According to the guidelines, the government said, cases which are clinically classified as "moderate cases" would undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

“If the fever resolves within three days in moderate cases and the patient maintains oxygen saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patients will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of absence of fever without antipyretics, resolution of breathlessness and no oxygen requirement," the guidelines said.