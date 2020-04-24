Coronavirus in Mumbai: Spurt in numbers but won’t reach 6 lakhs, assures BMC

Mumbai Concerned about media reports on the prediction of huge spurt in Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has ruled out the possibility that the number of coronavirus patients in the city will soar to a few lakhs by May 15.

A section of media had reported on Wednesday that a five-member central team - Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) which is on a visit to Mumbai, has projected that the number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis will spike to an estimated 42,604 by April 30 and spiral to 6,56,40 by May 15.

Based on mathematical modelling for Mumbai by the Union Ministry of Health on April 16, the data presented by the team caught the Maharashtra government off guard.

The State government contested the methodology and tools used for the latest projection and gap analysis. However, in a statement, the civic body claimed that considering the data of Mumbai city, the coronavirus spread, and growth rate is under control.

"The BMC is strictly implementing all the directives from the union government, which is also helping to prevent the infection spread," the release stated. The civic body has rejected the media reports that the coronavirus cases in Mumbai will cross six lakhs by midday.

It claimed that the central team has not made any direct or indicative statement to the municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner, or any other senior BMC officers. Instead, the team has praised the BMC's efforts.

The civic went on to further clarify that the central team has expressed satisfaction about the steps taken by it to contain the spread of coronavirus. "During its visit, the central team held meetings with the municipal commissioner Shri Pravin Pardeshi and other top officials and took the stock of the situation in the city.

The BMC said that total 3,454 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the city between March 11 and April 21 and over 425 patients have already been discharged from hospitals. Most of these patients are being treated at BMC-run hospitals," said a senior BMC official.

He added, "Presently, 2,882 active patients are being treated at various hospitals in the municipal limit and the condition of 80 per cent and above patients is stable and they are out the danger. Such reports can only spread panic among citizens."