Coronavirus in Mumbai: Spike in COVID-19 cases, but no lockdown

MUMBAI: With Mumbai once again witnessing a surge in Covid-19 caseload, the BMC has asked ward officers to take a call on stepping up containment measures in their jurisdiction. According to the civic body, there is a 10 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “There has been a rise in cases over the last couple of days; if there is further spike we will have to enhance Covid care facilities. Admitting people and treating them will be easier in jumbo care centres."

However, the civic body is currently not looking at imposing any lockdown-kind of restrictions. " We have been asked to tighten the grip in our respective areas, if we notice that the number of cases is increasing in a particular segment. This can be done by stepping up testing, holding screening camps, restricting movement, if multiple cases emanate in a particular building, etc. If citizens co-operate, there will be no need to impose lockdown," said a senior BMC officer.

Kakani added, “The administration is reviewing whether the rise in COVID cases is due to the loosening of train curbs. The review will continue till February 20; and till then, there will be no further easing of timings for the general public."