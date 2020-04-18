Coronavirus in Mumbai: Soon, Nair hosp to be dedicated Covid centre, equipped with 1,600 beds and 83 ventilators

Mumbai: Soon, another civic hospital is likely to be converted into a COVID hospital, a proposal for which has been sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Health officials said they have selected Nair Hospital, as it has 1,600 beds and 83 ventilators, which will facilitate the treatment of several corona patients at the same spot.

Currently, Mumbai has 2,043 positive corona patients, of which 116 have succumbed to COVID-19 till April 16. However, every day, in hotspots like Dharavi and Worli, new cases are detected. Keeping this in mind, the BMC is preparing.

“In the event that cases may increase in the city, we must be in readiness, admit patients and provide treatment. Therefore, officials plan to convert one of the hospitals or medical colleges into a COVID hospital,” said an official.