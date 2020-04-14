Coronavirus in Mumbai: Son bids goodbye to his mother over video call

MUMBAI: Mhantesh Bhimashankar Sagumale, a resident of Dombivali, found himself a victim of the CoVID-19 lockdown, as he helplessly watched his mother take her last breath back at their village in Solapur.

Following her death, he approached Tilak Nagar police station early on Monday morning to get a written permission to travel to his village and attend her funeral. However, to his dismay, the police forced him to go to the police station in Kalyan, as their printer was not functional.

Sagumale alleged that in the morning between 6am and 7am, when he reached Tilak Nagar police station, there was a constable who advised him to travel to Solapur without the letter.

He, however, insisted on a written permission to avoid any problem during the journey, fearing that the police would beat him and his family and may also put them in quarantine.