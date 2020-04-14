Coronavirus in Mumbai: Son bids goodbye to his mother over video call

MUMBAI: Mhantesh Bhimashankar Sagumale, a resident of Dombivali, found himself a victim of the CoVID-19 lockdown, as he helplessly watched his mother take her last breath back at their village in Solapur.
Following her death, he approached Tilak Nagar police station early on Monday morning to get a written permission to travel to his village and attend her funeral. However, to his dismay, the police forced him to go to the police station in Kalyan, as their printer was not functional.
Sagumale alleged that in the morning between 6am and 7am, when he reached Tilak Nagar police station, there was a constable who advised him to travel to Solapur without the letter.
He, however, insisted on a written permission to avoid any problem during the journey, fearing that the police would beat him and his family and may also put them in quarantine.
On insisting for the letter, the constable said that their printer was not working and that he should go to the police station in Kalyan, as he could meet the higher officers there and get the required permission.
According to Sagumale, after this, he went to Vishnu Nagar police station, where he was made to go from table to table with no one to attend to him. When he told a constable that he needed to travel out of the city, the constable told him to produce various documents like a death certificate to show that his mother had passed away.
“My mother passed away on Monday morning. How can I have produced the papers in so less time?” Sagumale asked. He was also asked to visit a government website for obtaining the required permission.
However, the website was not working properly. He was then made to sit there at the police station for nearly three hours as the senior officer was in a meeting. Losing all his hope of reaching Solapur, he left for his home with a heavy heart. ”I am unaware of any such incident, and we have no authority to issue a letter as a travel permission," said Abhay Dhuri, senior police inspector, Vishnu Nagar police station in Kalyan.
