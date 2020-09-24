Coronavirus in Mumbai: Societies opt for testing camps to keep the virus out

With COVID-19 active cases rising again in north Mumbai, Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) and Citizen's groups have started appealing to the BMC to hold COVID-19 tests in housing societies.

At present, the civic body is working on the state government's 'My family, My responsibility' campaign, in which door-to-door visits are being made by civic health officials and the status of health in each family is being monitored.

"Daily we are getting proposals from 12-15 housing societies to conduct COVID-19 tests in their building premises. We have been doing fever camps and COVID testing camps in residential buildings, but turnover was really low," said a civic health official.

He informed, post 'Unlock 4.0' in September, there has been a sudden spike in cases. “Borivali has a comparatively lower slum population than most of the wards. In Malad and Kandivali, the majority of the slum population is on the eastern side. However, now most of the cases are being reported from the western part," he added.

Borivali has a slum population of 19 per cent which is one of the lowest in Mumbai, while Malad and Kandivali has a slum population of 54 and 51 per cent. "Rapid testing is now required because members of every household have now started to go out. Domestic helps and drivers are back at work," said Sitaram Nikam, a member of residents association, Charkop.

"We had a camp in July-end. Only 10 people from the society had shown up. We held another camp last Sunday. Nearly 200 residents turned up. Our society houses 350 families,” said Mayank Panvalkar, a resident of Goregaon.

Residents also stated, people have become more proactive after the BMC has revised the building sealing policy last week. "After July people started to take things lightly. There were multiple cases in many buildings. Now every society wants to have frequent COVID-19 testing camps,” said social activist and Malad resident, Sanjay Sawant.