Coronavirus in Mumbai: Social distancing, conditions unsafe for BEST staff in depots

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has emphasized on 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, its very own transport wing BEST administration seems to be very callous and casual with implementing it in letter and spirit.
While BMC has initiated this plan to avoid close social contact of people, the crammed BEST bus depots tell a story of woeful administration.
While the BEST has been promptly running its bus service for those rendering emergency services in the city, its own employees are at a health risk. To arrest and curtail the spread of virus in the city the decision of lockdown was taken.
However, pictures from the depos show that employees have to rest in one common room without maintaining the requisite social distance. This careless attitude of the powers that be in the administration has put the lives of the employees at peril.
A variety of employees including drivers, carriers and administrative staff come to BEST offices everyday. However, the staff arriving have one single counter for reporting. This leads to overcrowding of employees. There are long lines of employees with scant regard for social distancing.
It is the same story in Goregaon, Marol, Worli, Poisar, Kurla, Majas Depot and other depots across the city. The assistant deposit manager, Malvani Depot and assistant depot manager, held a meeting with the workers in their cabin which the workers have alleged violates the hygiene of distancing. This has created a question on the safety workers and there is a widespread fear among the workers.
The development has miffed the BEST employees union. They assert that BEST being a part of essential services their workers attend their work regularly risking their lives. Hence, the administration should provide them masks, sanitizers and hand gloves. They have alleged that no such equipment was provided to the employees.
The BEST Administration does not seem to follow the health department's instructions regarding corona infection. This has threatened the safety of the workers. A complaint has been written to the Best General Manager, Municipal Commissioner and Chief Minister, " said Nitin Patil, President, BEST employees union.
