Coronavirus in Mumbai: Social distancing, conditions unsafe for BEST staff in depots

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has emphasized on 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, its very own transport wing BEST administration seems to be very callous and casual with implementing it in letter and spirit.

While BMC has initiated this plan to avoid close social contact of people, the crammed BEST bus depots tell a story of woeful administration.

While the BEST has been promptly running its bus service for those rendering emergency services in the city, its own employees are at a health risk. To arrest and curtail the spread of virus in the city the decision of lockdown was taken.

However, pictures from the depos show that employees have to rest in one common room without maintaining the requisite social distance. This careless attitude of the powers that be in the administration has put the lives of the employees at peril.